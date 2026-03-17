Paul McCartney has announced his first concert dates of 2026.

The new shows mark his first performance since the end of his Get Back Tour 2025 in November.

McCartney will play two concerts at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre in late March.

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The former Beatle's appearance at the intimate theater, which holds 1,200 people, will be fans' rare chance to see him at a venue other than his usual stadium and arena dates.

His Get Back Tour launched in 2022, with McCartney playing solo songs, Wings hits and Beatles favorites.

The tour wrapped up with North American dates in fall 2025.

Where Is Paul McCartney Performing in 2026?

McCartney will perform two dates at the Fonda Theatre on March 27 and 28.

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Tickets are now available for registration at AXS's McCartney website.

There is a limit of two tickets per customer. It is noted that "extremely limited tickets [are] available" and "registering does not guarantee ability to purchase."

What Has Paul McCartney Done in 2026?

A new documentary on Wings and their frontman recently debuted on Prime Video. Man on the Run features archival performances from the group and new interviews.

You can watch the film's trailer below.

Watch 'Paul McCartney: Man on the Run' Trailer

In addition to the film, a soundtrack album was also recently issued.