As the temperatures begin rising, many of rock’s biggest acts will be hitting the road for 2025 summer tours.

Some of the most anticipated treks belong to artists we weren’t sure would ever tour again. Paul Simon needed a medical miracle to get back onstage, while AC/DC’s Brian Johnson similarly faced debilitating hearing loss. Despite what could have been career-ending conditions, both acts will be back on the road, captivating audiences once more. For Simon, it’ll mark his first US tour since 2018, while fans have had to wait for close to a decade for a full AC/DC North American run.

The summer will find some artists, like Foreigner and Cyndi Lauper, continuing their farewell tours, while others – most notably Oasis – will be reuniting for the first time in years. Then there’s the case of Sex Pistols, who will be touring America for the first time since 2003, but doing so without original frontman John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten).

Several major acts will be joining forces on touring lineups, including Styx with Kevin Cronin, Def Leppard with Bret Michaels and Bachman-Turner Overdrive with the Marshall Tucker Band.

A couple of notable bands were forced to move their Las Vegas residencies into the summer. Motley Crue rescheduled their Sin City stay so that frontman Vince Neil could deal with a health issue, while Scorpions pushed their Vegas dates back to the summer to give drummer Mikkey Dee more time to recover from a life-threatening infection.

You can find these artists and more in our 2025 Summer Rock Tour Preview.