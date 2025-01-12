45 Movie Sequels That Will Rule the Box Office in 2025

Only one of the Top 14 money-making movies of 2024 wasn't a sequel. And that lone holdout was Wicked, the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of a hugely successful Broadway musical, which, guess what, is getting its own movie sequel in 2025.

So yeah, sequels are where the money is at in Hollywood. Over 40 sequels, prequels, reboots or franchise films are scheduled to be released in 2025. Here's the ones you should line up for:

Star Trek: Section 31 (Jan. 24th on Paramount+)

Michelle Yeoh stars in the first made-for-TV Star Trek movie, a spin-off from the Star Trek: Discovery series that exists in a timeline between the original William Shatner / Leonard Nimoy Star Trek movies and the Patrick Stewart Star Trek: The Next Generation series. Looks like a blast, and we're also still hoping they get a fourth "Chris Pine as Kirk" movie together one of these days.

Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14)

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, previously known as the Falcon, has taken over for Steve Rogers as Captain America in the 35th (!!) Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Judging by the trailer, he's about to become embroiled in a high-stakes political mystery involving Harrison Ford as the President of the United States of America, who's also an extremely pissed off Red Hulk?

Paddington in Peru (Feb. 14)

"Paddington 2 is incredible." "I cried through the entire thing, it made me want to be a better man." "I f---ing told you." Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal know what's up. If the third movie in this series is half as good as the second it'll be well worth your time.

The Accountant 2 (April 25)

Nine years after the first installment, Ben Affleck is back as autistic accountant / killing machine Christian Wolff, with support from Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons.

Thunderbolts* (May 2)

The misfit toys of the Marvel Universe - including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian, the scene-stealing stars of 2021's Black Widow - are forced to work together to battle... Julia Louis-Dreyfus?

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (May 23)

"I need you to trust me - one last time." We're not sure if that's Tom Cruise or Ethan Hunt talking at the end of this trailer, but 2023's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One was an unexpected misfire, so here's hoping the eighth film in the Mission Impossible series marks a return to form.

Read More: 50 Movies Turning 50 in 2025

Karate Kids: Legends (May 30)

The Karate Kid worlds will converge in 2025, with Ralph Macchio from the original series teaming up with Jackie Chan from the kung fu-themed 2010 reboot in a brand new adventure set three years after the conclusion of Macchio's popular Cobra Kai series.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (June 6)

After delivering the most exciting 10 minutes of 2021's James Bond movie No Time to Die, Ana de Armas takes the lead role in the first big screen spin-off of the John Wick franchise, which will feature an appearance from the Baba Yaga himself, Keanu Reeves.

28 Years Later (June 20)

18 years after the last installment, director Danny Boyle returns to the post-apocalyptic 28 Days Later franchise, along with writer Alex Garland, for 28 Years Later, the first of a newly promised trilogy from the innovative zombie franchise.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27)

You can't keep a good AI-powered doll down, and you can't resist a sequel to a horror movie that grossed $181 million in 2022. So M3GAN is back to torment the human beings who (rightfully) rejected her in the first movie. A spin-off, SOULM8TE, is already lined up for 2026.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2)

This is such an abusive relationship. Can we be honest and admit that even the first Jurassic Park movie was only great until the last five minutes, and that every successive sequel has been more preposterous and less exciting? And yet, the idea of a fresh start remains undeniably appealing, and the recruitment of Gareth "Monsters / Rogue One" Edwards offers real hope.

Superman (July 11)

Realizing they were being badly outclassed by Marvel, DC hired Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn to re-boot their movie franchise. He's starting right at the top, writing and directing a new Superman movie. If the whole thing's as good as the trailer we're in good hands, but we'll still die on the "Superman Returns was great and they should have kept that story going" hill.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)

Will the fourth time be the charm? After the first three failed attempts to bring the popular comic book series to the big screen, Marvel has their first shot at the Fantastic Four. The '60s'-set movie is also expected to mark the debut of Robert "Iron Man" Downey Jr. in a new role as Doctor Doom.

The Naked Gun (Aug. 1)

Three decades after Leslie Nielsen last appeared as clueless detective Frank Deblin, Liam Neeson is set to take over the role in a reboot of the Naked Gun series. Pamela Anderson, fresh off her acclaimed comeback performance in The Last Showgirl, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are also in the cast.

Freakier Friday (Aug. 8)

22 years after their beloved 2003 reboot of the Freaky Friday franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan will again swap bodies and stressful lives in Freakier Friday. "We couldn't have made this movie until now," Curtis told People, "because Lindsey had to be old enough to have a 15 year old."

Nobody 2 (Aug. 15)

Bob Odenkirk was flat-out amazing in 2021's Nobody, starring as a retired but only partially domesticated assassin forced back into action against a coked-up Russian mobster. Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Connie Nielsen and Michael Ironside are all back from the original, along with new co-stars Sharon Stone and Chris Pine.

Tron: Ares (Oct. 10)

The third film in the comet-like Tron series flips the tables on its predecessors. Instead of. humans entering the computer world, a humanoid AI-powered computer program (played by Jared Leo) who is sent into the real world on a dangerous mission.

Predator: Badlands (Nov. 7) and Untitled Sequel (TBA)



The Predator franchise has produced two rather underappreciated gems in the past 20 years. 2010's Predators is well worth your time, as is 2022's 1719-set Prey. (Oddly enough, the only bum note in that streak came from the usually reliable Shane Black, with his 2018 The Predator.) Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returns with Predator: Badlands AND another secretly shot Predator movie, which is expected to be released before Badlands.

The Running Man (Nov. 7)

Glenn Powell takes over for Arnold Schwarzenegger in director Edgar "Hot Fuzz / Baby Driver" Wright's remake of The Running Man. Seeing as how the life or death game show at the center of the story is at most a year away from happening in real life, his timing is good.

Wicked: For Good (Nov. 21)

Can't say we fully understand how the already bloated three-hour musical version of Wicked had to be divided into two movies, the first half of which ran 160 minutes, but our kids would have sat still for another five hours during the first one so the filmmakers must know something we don't.

Zootopia 2 (Nov. 26)

It's been nine years since the clever and funny Zootopia first hit movie theaters. Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin return as the fox and rabbit buddy cops, this time trying to track down a snake played by Ke Huy "Short Round" Quan. Safe assumption: the sloth steals every scene he's in.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Dec. 19)

Three years after James Cameron rather boringly reheated the first Avatar movie and Titanic with Avatar: The Way of Water, the world's most successful director returns to Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Much like Jurassic World: Rebirth, we'll be seeing this one in spite of our better judgment.

Anaconda (Dec. 25)

17 years after Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez tangled with a giant snake in the original Anaconda, Jack Black and Paul Rudd take the reigns of the franchise just in time for Christmas 2025. We're gonna go out on a limb and guess that this chapter will play up the humor a bit more deliberately.

Happy Gilmore 2 (TBA)

Adam Sandler makes his long-awaited return to the role of Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player turned golf champion who seems destined to conflict with Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin yet again. The film is going to be filled with golf pro and celebrity cameos, and we're betting that AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman leaves them all in his dust. Because he's better than you, and you know it.

The Old Guard 2 (TBA)

Casting Charlize Theron in any kind of role that involves ass-kicking is a foolproof plan to happily separate us from our money and time. She's back as the (formerly?) immortal leader of a group of mercenaries in The Old Guard 2, which will also star Uma Thurman.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (TBA)

Daniel Craig is set to return as the highly idiosyncratic private investigator Benoit Blanc in the third Knives Out movie, which features yet another star-studded cast. This time around, he'll match wits with Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner and Glenn Close. (Bold prediction: Glenn did it.)

Other Sequels and Franchise Films Arriving in 2025:

Den of Thieves 2 (Jan. 10)

Wolf Man (Jan. 17)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Feb. 11)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Feb. 13)

Snow White (March 21)

Final Destination: Blood Lines (May 16)

Lilo & Stitch (May 23)

How to Train Your Dragon (June 13)

The Smurfs Movie (July 18)

Untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel (July 18)

The Conjuring: Last Rites (Sept. 5)

Untitled Downton Abbey: A New Era sequel (Sept. 12)

Saw XI (Sept. 26)

The Black Phone 2 (Oct. 17)

Mortal Kombat 2 (Oct. 24)

Now You See Me 3 (Nov. 14)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (Dec. 5)

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants (Dec. 19)