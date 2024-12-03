Many of rock’s biggest acts will be heading back on tour in 2025.

One of the most anticipated treks belongs to AC/DC. The Australian hard rock legends haven’t embarked on a U.S. tour in close to a decade. As many fans likely remember, the 2015-16 Rock or Bust world tour saw singer Brian Johnson depart due to hearing damage. He was replaced by Axl Rose for the remainder of the trek, and for a while it seemed like Johnson would no longer be able to perform. Thankfully, medical advancements helped the vocalist return to the stage, with 2023’s performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California marking AC/DC’s only show on U.S. soil since Johnson’s recovery. The 2025 trek will take AC/DC to stadiums across America, with a run of dates beginning in April.

The break has been even longer for Oasis, who have reunited for the first time since 2009. Now reconciled, Noel and Liam Gallagher will head out for a highly anticipated worldwide tour in the summer of 2025.

While acts like Oasis are reuniting, others are saying goodbye. Among them, Uriah Heep, who will launch their final tour in 2025, and Foreigner, whose farewell tour will continue throughout the new year.

Las Vegas will once again be a hot spot for classic rock fans, as several major acts will launch Sin City residencies in 2025. Among them, Styx, Motley Crue and Scorpions, the latter of which will be celebrating their 60th anniversary as a band.

These shows and more can be found in our 2025 Rock Tour Preview below.