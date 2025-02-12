Rock Hall of Fame’s 2025 Nominations Dominated By New Names

Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Joe Cocker and Billy Idol are among the artists nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for the first time this year.

They are joined on the newly announced list of 2025 Rock Hall induction candidates by fellow "rookies" Chubby Checker, Mexican pop-rockers Mana, OutKast, and Phish.

The field of 14 nominees is filled out by six artists who have been nominated but not inducted in recent years. Mariah Carey and Oasis were both nominated last year, while Joy Division / New Order, Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Soundgarden were most recently nominated in 2023. (Soundgarden was also nominated in 2020.)

Last year, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were inducted into the Rock Hall as performers.

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton were given the Musical Influence Award last year. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield earned the Musical Excellence Award, and Suzanne de Passe was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

What Happens Next for 2025 Rock Hall of Fame Nominees?

The 2025 Performer Inductees will be revealed in late April, along with those Inductees

entering the hall under three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical

Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

This year’s Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.