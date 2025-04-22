Here’s When the 2025 Rock Hall of Fame Inductees Will Be Revealed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025 will be revealed live on the April 27 episode of American Idol.

Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, Mexican pop-rockers Mana, OutKast and Phish were all nominated for induction for the first time this year, along with returning contenders Mariah Carey, Oasis, Joy Division / New Order, Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Soundgarden.

The Rock Hall's fan voting concluded last night. As of 10PM ET, jam-rock heroes Phish maintained their wire-to-wire lead on the competition, outpacing runners-up Bad Company by nearly 50,000 votes. Billy Idol was in third, followed by Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden and "The Twist" singer Chubby Checker.

You can see the complete fan vote tally as of last night below.

There were over two and a half million fan votes this year, and they will all be combined to make one ballot, which will be counted along with those of 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals to select the inductees.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Los Angeles in the fall, with exact dates and ticket sale details following soon.