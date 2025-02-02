Rock Stars at the 2025 Grammys: Photo Gallery

Grammy producers love to call the awards show “Music’s Biggest Night” – and whether or not you agree with that proclamation, there’s no denying the incredible star power the event rolls out every year.

Many of rock’s biggest stars, both classic and new, were among this year’s nominees. The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Green Day, the Black Crowes and Judas Priest were all looking to add to their trophy cases, while newer acts like Idles, Fontaines DC, Poppy and Knocked Loose looked to start a legacy of their own.

Of course, the star power wasn’t limited to nominees. Plenty of acts who weren’t up for awards still made their way to the Grammy event to strut their stuff on the red carpet, present some trophies or perform on the nationally televised broadcast.

For the 22nd year, the Grammys were held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles (formerly known as Staples Center). In the wake of wildfires that have ravaged Southern California at to start the year, the awards show opted to dedicate much of the night to celebrating Los Angeles. Many of the performers and presenters had roots in the city, small business affected by the fires were given free commercial airtime and the night began with an all-star rendition of Randy’s Newman’s classic “I Love L.A.”.

Below, we’ve collected photos of many of rock’s biggest stars at the Grammys.