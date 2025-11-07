Your 2025 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays are almost here, which means its time to figure out what to get the classic rock fans in your life.
We're here to help, with the UCR 2025 holiday gift guide, featuring great ideas for even the most hard-to-please, "I have every album, cassette, 8-track and CD they ever released" level of fan.
RARE LIVE VINYL
BOX SETS
Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
The Black Crowes: Amorica Super Deluxe Box Set
Kiss: Alive! 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set
The Who: Who Are You Super Deluxe Box Set
FUNKO POP FIGURES
Ozzy Osbourne: Bark at the Moon Pop! Album
Tom Petty: "Don't Come Around Here No More" Figure
AC/DC: Powerage Pop! Album
BOOKS
Matt Osgood: Prince's Filthy 15 and Prince - King of the B-Sides
Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History
Martin Porter and David Goggins: Buzz Me In - Inside the Record Plant Studios
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne: Cross Necklace
Ozzy Osbourne: Last Rites Book
