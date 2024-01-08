2024 Rock Tour Preview

Many of rock’s biggest artists will hit the road for performances once more in 2024.

While acts such as Kiss and Elton John have or will end their touring careers in 2023, several more rock legends will continue their farewell treks in 2024. Among them, the Eagles, whose Long Goodbye tour is certainly living up to its name. Then there’s Foreigner, whose continuing farewell tour will include two Las Vegas residencies in 2024.

Speaking of Vegas, Sin City will once again be a mecca of rock talent in the New Year. Styx, Carlos Santana and Chicago are among the other acts who have already announced 2024 Las Vegas residencies. U2 will also continue their groundbreaking stay at the Sphere, and there are already rumors about which big name bands could follow them.

Look for several famous faces joining forces in 2024. Billy Joel and Sting have announced some shows together, Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins are ticketed for a nationwide trek and Journey and Toto will pair up once more after a successful run of dates together in 2023.

Some of the biggest tours on the schedule weren’t even meant to take place in 2024. Aerosmith’s farewell tour, Bruce Springsteen’s trek with the E Street Band and Skid Row’s co-headlining tour with Buckcherry were all on the books for 2023, but ailments to various members in each group led to postponements into the New Year.

See details on these treks, as well as tours from Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Metallica and more in our gallery below.