Can't we all just rock out and get along?

No, we can't. Like most sections of the entertainment industry – or frankly like any other professional setting – there is sometimes beef between parties. In the world of rock 'n' roll, this often relates to matters like song sampling, songwriting credits, royalty percentages, etc.

And unless you're the Rolling Stones, U2 or some other equally longstanding band, chances are there are ex-members out there who maybe have a bone to pick with the current lineup.

There's also the idea that the industry itself is a prime target for criticism given how significantly it's changed over the last few decades. Streaming platforms and AI technology have both taken a lot of heat recently, from both artists and fans, for effectively changing the way people pay for and listen to music.

This year in particular has also seen a decent amount of drama concerning the relationship between musicians and their own fans, ranging from annoying hecklers to people who practically watch concerts through their phone screen. These things do not go unnoticed from the stage and in some cases will earn you either a pointed social media post or an embarrassing talking to, live and in person.

As we approach 2025, we're looking back at some of the juiciest and jaw-dropping discrepancies to take place, from passive aggressive business moves to on-stage brawls. Here are 15 of the Most Buzzworthy Rock Feuds of 2024.