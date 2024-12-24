Personal conflicts and health issues led some of rock's biggest bands and artists to break up, change lineups or retire in 2024.

The award for most violent public breakup goes to Jane's Addiction. Less than four months after the band's classic lineup finally reunited, it all went to hell again on a Friday the 13th in September, as Perry Farrell shoved, then punched guitarist Dave Navarro near the end of the band's show in Boston. Apparently troubled by sound issues and thinking that his bandmates were intentionally showing him up, the singer flipped out and had to be dragged backstage.

Farrell apologized the following day, but the damage was done. Jane's Addiction cancelled the rest of their tour and announced an indefinite hiatus three days later.

One of the most popular bands in rock history was forced to end their touring career this year, as the vocal injury Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler endured in September 2023 proved to be too much to overcome after a year of recovery attempts. "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours," the band said at the time. "In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."

Personality conflicts forced Hall and Oates and REO Speedwagon to call an end to their touring careers in 2024, while Iron Maiden, Styx and Kansas all dealt with important lineup changes.

You can see a complete list of 2024's 20 Biggest Rock Breakups, Retirements and Lineup Changes below.