Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours

It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves.

But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.

For some, like Bruce Springsteen, 2023 will be the first time they've hit the road for a real tour since before the pandemic. (Springsteen has not toured with the E Street Band since 2017.) "I'm really looking forward to it myself," he told Rolling Stone. "We're going to have a lot of fun." Meanwhile, Joni Mitchell is scheduled to perform her first full-length concert in more than two decades, and Blink-182 has reformed for a massive global tour.

For others, 2023 will feel a lot different than previous years. Depeche Mode will launch their first tour since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. Dead & Company, who formed in 2015, will embark on what is reported to be their final tour together. Bob Weir has promised to put on an "exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows."

In short, there's a lot to look forward to in 2023. We've rounded up some of the most anticipated rock tours that we know about so far.