2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Photos

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class was inducted on Nov. 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

This year's class included: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners.

"Rock and roll knows no color, no gender," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said to press prior to the ceremony, "it's about attitude."

The ceremony was livestreamed on Disney+. (An edited broadcast will air on ABC on Jan. 1.)

In addition to the inductees, guest performers included Elton John, St. Vincent, Chris Stapleton, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks and more.

When asked what the Hall's hopes were for the next five years, Sykes replied: "To be relevant. Follow the sounds, and follow the sounds of the artists we induct."

President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum Greg Harris reiterated the Hall's recently revised mission statement: "Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

Below are photos from this year's induction ceremony.