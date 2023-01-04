16 Dates to Watch for in 2023

Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023.

The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases.

We take a look at 16 important dates below that are coming up this year that you won't want to miss.

Jan. 6: Iggy Pop's New Album 'Every Loser' Arrives

For his 19th solo LP, Every Loser, Iggy Pop teamed up with producer Andrew Watt (who recently worked on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 and Eddie Vedder's Earthling) for a rugged LP that includes guest appearances by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan. The LP will be released on Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, Watt's new label. "I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way," Pop said in a 2022 statement. "The players are guys I've known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you."

Jan. 13: Stolen Eagles Lyrics Court Decision to Be Made in New York City

Three men — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, book trader Glenn Horowitz and rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski — appeared before a judge in New York City in the fall. All three have been accused of attempting to sell stolen Eagles lyrics and were charged in July 2022. All three pleaded not guilty. The case involves roughly 100 pages of Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics, including various songs from the band's 1976 album, Hotel California. The papers were allegedly stolen sometime in the late '70s by Ed Sanders, who had been hired to write an Eagles biography. The book never came to fruition, and the documents changed hands multiple times until 2016 when Henley was made aware that Inciardi and Kosinski were attempting to sell portions of the pages to an auction house. The saga will presumably come to an end on Jan. 13 when a final decision will be made by a judge.

Jan. 27: Journey to Perform First Concert Together Since Legal Feud Between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain

Things might get a little awkward onstage when Journey performs their first show of 2023 on Jan. 27 in Durant, Okla. Guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain had a tumultuous 2022, which included a lawsuit, a cease-and-desist order and several accusatory Tweets. The disputes are ongoing. (See below for details on the pair's upcoming court hearing, which Schon insisted will not impact the band's 2023 50th anniversary tour.)

Early February: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominations

We're not exactly sure when 2023 nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced, but early February is a strong possibility. This year's class is open to those who made their debut recording in 1997, making acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Missy Elliott, Muse and others eligible for the first time. Many previously eligible acts have another shot, like Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, New York Dolls, Motorhead and Rage Against the Machine.

Feb. 5: 65th Annual Grammy Awards

There's a lot of talent on the list of Grammy nominations this year. Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, the Black Keys and Spoon have all been nominated for Best Rock Album. Meanwhile, ABBA, Bonnie Raitt, Christine McVie, Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, Megadeth, Blondie, Neil Young and Sheryl Crow are also up for awards. The ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

Feb. 10: Motley Crue to Perform First Concert With Guitarist John 5

When Motley Crue hits the road in February, they'll be doing so with a new member. Guitarist John 5 will take over touring duties from Mick Mars, who announced his retirement from the road in 2022. (Mars is still an official member of Motley Crue but, as the band said in a statement, "can no longer handle the rigors of the road.") John 5 is the perfect fit, according to bassist Nikki Sixx. "He checks all the boxes," Sixx wrote on Twitter. "He's [an] insane player. Has respect for our music, is funny as fuck and has history with us, and we've written some pretty big hits together."

March 3: Preliminary Hearing for Journey Lawsuit

Schon sued Cain for allegedly restricting his access to information about a band credit card in November. In the suit, Schon claimed he tried to gain access without invoking legal action for many months, to no avail. Cain responded, claiming Schon was the one misusing the card and had accrued "enormous personal charges" on the account. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3, the same day the band is scheduled to perform in University Park, Pa.

March 10: First Joint Show Date for Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel

You can see two legendary acts - Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel - for the price of one this year at seven venues across the U.S. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas (April 8), Nashville (May 19), Philadelphia (June 16), Columbus, Ohio, (Aug. 5), Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 19) and Foxborough, Mass. (Sept. 23.) "Excited to hit the road with the amazing [Billy Joel] in 2023," Nicks wrote on Twitter in 2022.

April 14: Metallica Drops New Album, '72 Seasons,' Followed by Global Tour

Not only does Metallica plan to release a new album, titled 72 Seasons, on April 14, but they also plan to launch a massive global tour shortly after on April 27. The band's 2023-24 world trek will find the band playing two nights per city, and they've promised not to repeat any songs in each location. They'll be joined by fine company: Support acts include Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. The first single from 72 Seasons, "Lux Æterna," is out now.

May 3: Ozzy Osbourne Is Scheduled to Return to the Road

Ozzy Osbourne has dealt with a variety of health issues over the past couple of years that have kept him from performing onstage, including some major surgery on his neck. "My head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK, but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath singer said in 2022. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become. ... I've never been this ill this long in my life." Still, Osbourne's website has him slated to perform in Europe in the spring, beginning on May 3 in Helsinki and continuing through various cities until May 19.

May 18: Peter Gabriel to Tour U.K. and Europe With New Music

It's been more than a decade since Peter Gabriel released new music, but he's got some on the way in 2023. There's been no official release date announced for i/o, but Gabriel is scheduled to embark on a tour of the U.K. and Europe in the spring, and he plans to bring the new music with him. "It's been awhile, and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road," the former Genesis singer said in a statement announcing the tour. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

May 20: Pantera to Perform First Reunion Shows in the U.S.

Pantera performed at Texcoco, Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in December, marking their first show since 2001. The reunion was announced in July 2022 after receiving permission from the estates of drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the late brothers who co-founded the band in 1981. The current lineup includes Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus touring members Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. They're now bringing the show to the States, with the first set to take place on May 20 in Daytona Beach. They'll then tour Europe and return to the U.S. in August for more performances.

June 10: Joni Mitchell Returns With First Full-Length Concert in Decades

Joni Mitchell suffered a severe brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to walk, talk, sing or play guitar, all of which she had to re-learn. Even before the aneurysm, Mitchell led a mostly quiet life. The last time she headlined a concert was in 2002 at a benefit show in Los Angeles. But during the past couple of years, Mitchell has steadily come back to music, with the assistance of singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Mitchell surprised fans in 2022 when she unexpectedly appeared at the Newport Folk Festival with Carlile and performed a selection of songs. That was the warm-up gig because Mitchell is now scheduled to perform her first full-length show in more than two decades on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash.

July 6: Foreigner Kicks Off Farewell Tour

Touring these days does not feel like the first time for Foreigner, who plans to call it quits and embark on a farewell tour, set to begin on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga. "Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," co-founding guitarist and sole original member Mick Jones told Billboard in 2022. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed – and that's a long time to be on the road."

July 14: Bret Michaels, Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship Launch Tour

Bret Michaels is hitting the road this summer and he's bringing some friends. The Poison singer will perform at various amphitheaters across the U.S., with a little help from Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and other guests. "If you poured it into a bowl, it's the spectacular show of Kiss, the fun party of Jimmy Buffett and some Pitbull high energy, just good party party rave," Michaels explained of the tour in 2022. "And then a little Bret Michaels thrown in there for a little pepper on top of everything."

July 31: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Join Pink on Tour

Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will appear as special guests at several shows with Pink this summer. The first concert will take place on July 31 at Boston's Fenway Park, followed by five more tour dates in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and Los Angeles.

