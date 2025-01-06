The 40 Most Important Rock Albums Turning 40 in 2025

The class of 1985 is now officially middle-aged. It's been four decades since Dire Straits, Phil Collins and Sting ruled the radio and record stores with multi-platinum albums like Brothers in Arms, No Jacket Required and The Dream of the Blue Turtles.

You can see a list of 1985's biggest and most influential rock albums below.

MTV was still at full power in 1985, and even holdout veteran artists realized there was no choice but to figure out how to present yourself via music video. Heart, Motley Crue and Kiss were among the bands that updated their look with big hair, padded shoulders and bold - in retrospect can we all admit sometimes garish? - colors and patterns in order to better capture the attention of video-watching fans.

Sonically, keyboards, drum machines and digital production still largely ruled the day, although there were a few holdouts still sticking with more organic sounds. After becoming superstars by adding synths and electronic rhythms to their sound on 1983's Eliminator, ZZ Top pushed the formula even further away from their blues roots on Afterburner.

On the flip side, rather than attempting to follow up the massive success of Purple Rain, Prince took an immediate left turn into gentler, more psychedelic territory with the lush Around the World in a Day. The year also saw the long-awaited and very welcome returns of John Fogerty, Jimmy Page and the original lineup of Aerosmith - although not all of those albums got the attention they deserved.