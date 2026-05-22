Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and for most people, that means the start of summer.

It's time to dust off the grill (or evict the mice who moved in over the winter), crack open a cold one, and maybe even let your tired brain take a trip down memory lane, because we all know that summer in the 1980s was the best summer there ever was.

READ MORE: 15 Toys That Could Have Killed Us in the '70s and '80s

Back then, screen time meant standing in front of the TV yelling "BY THE POWER OF GREYSKULL!" and the only algorithm that existed was figuring out whose front yard all the neighborhood kids would throw their bikes on.

First up, the easy one: the Slip 'n Slide.

Slip and Slide Homemade or out of the box, slipping and sliding was the best. (Getty Images) loading...

That must have been a pitch meeting to beat all pitch meetings. "Take some garbage bags, stitch them together, grab the hose and crank it to full blast, and ignore the imminent dangers of rocks and sticks scraping you to bits as you dive headfirst!" But you were a champ, so you threw yourself back on it no matter what.

Then, of course, there were the Jarts.

lawn darts in the 1980s Jarts: The most controversial summer toy of them all. (Getty Images) loading...

I don't even recall them being called Jarts, and it actually sounds pretty nasty. Who jarted? But there we were, hurling missiles in the air and hoping the resulting head injury wasn't bad enough that we'd have to skip going to the public pool the next day.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic '80s Summer Toys Do You Remember? Whether you slipped and slid or jarted better than anyone, the toys of your childhood summers were everything. Here's a look at just some of the classics. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz