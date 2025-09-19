Step back into the 1980s, when office life was often more about socializing than getting work done.

Before smartphones, Slack, and even email, the average '80s workplace was abuzz with whispered gossip, handwritten notes, and primitive machines, though they didn't feel like it at the time. And you may even have met an office crush (totally acceptable!) in the loud mainframe room, or taken a quick peek at your office mate's rolodex to get their cute cousin's number. It was all so scandalous.

Back to the Office: A Trend with an ’80s Twist

Solo Cozy Cups with Holders (above) were the ultimate breakroom staple.

Today, there’s a clear “Return to Office” (RTO) trend, with major companies from JPMorgan to Amazon rolling out in-office mandates with some requiring just a few days a week, others reversing entirely and demanding all five. No word on the future of casual Fridays.

Beyond nostalgia, looking back at how office culture has changed since the 1980s makes it clear that technology has transformed the way we work. While there was much more face-to-face time back then, today technology has (mostly) made tasks faster, and it’s not unheard of for employees in the same office to video-message each other instead of piling into a conference room — allowing for easier sharing and multitasking. The irony is real.

