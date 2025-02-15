Hard rock and metal dominated throughout the '80s, and in hindsight, perhaps they owe much of that success to the stellar releases that kicked off the decade.

The Top 15 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 1980 show bold new sounds for a bold new era. It was a year of new beginnings for several of the biggest names of the '70s. After finally achieving multiplatinum success with 1979's Highway to Hell, AC/DC found their future in jeopardy following the death of frontman Bon Scott. Needless to say, they rose above adversity with new frontman Brian Johnson, releasing one of the biggest albums of all time in the process.

The godfathers of heavy metal, Black Sabbath, were also stuck in a rut at the end of the '70s. They'd split with lead singer Ozzy Osbourne, and both parties risked obscurity and oblivion as they rounded the corner into the '80s. But with the help of key members — Ronnie James Dio for Sabbath, Randy Rhoads for Osbourne — both received new leases on life, releasing commercially successful and critically acclaimed albums that poised them for a new decade.

As these veterans were entering the next phase of their careers, several hungry young upstarts were making their mark on the world of heavy music. The rock press and fandom at large had become wise to the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, with confident, tough-as-nails debuts from Def Leppard, Iron Maiden and Diamond Head taking the scene by storm. Judas Priest also staked their claim for global renown, transforming into the arena-filling Metal Gods they were always destined to be.

Read about all of these and more in our list of the Top 15 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 1980.