Hard to imagine now, but before the teased hair and neon colors of the ’80s, there was a group of iconic celebrities across all areas of entertainment who were still figuring out who they were.

When were they doing that? In the gritty, less colorful, and much hairier ’70s. Glitzy red carpets weren’t really a thing yet, and celebrity magazines weren’t jockeying for the latest cover star. People magazine hadn’t even started its annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

Phill Collins 1970s Family Man Before drum solos and Disney soundtracks, this iconic rocker was rocking the scruffy ’70s dad look. (Getty Images) loading...

Before the Glam, Before the Fame — Celebrities in Their ’70s Era

Photos from the ’70s show famous faces in a much more candid, casual, and caught-off-guard light. Things were a little rougher around the edges and much less concerned with makeup and hair trends. It was the decade of natural light, natural hair, and — most certainly — natural beards.

Sir Ian McKellen Long before shouting “You shall not pass!”, this future wizard was just figuring out how to pull off the dramatic scarf look. (Getty Images) loading...

Get ready to do some double-takes as you scroll through these photos. From an unrecognizable Steven Spielberg before his blockbuster beard look, to Diane Keaton before she established her signature style, and even a teenage Carrie “Princess Leia” Fisher before that galaxy far, far away — these photos capture the faces you know before they became the icons you remember.

Do You Recognize These Photos of Celebrities From the 1970s? They may have been iconic in the 1980s and beyond, but the '70s had a habit of making some famous faces unrecognizable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz