Long before "screen time" and connecting via social media, rainy Saturdays in the 1970s revolved around the thrill of Trouble's Pop-O-Matic bubble, the sound of plastic chips falling from the Connect Four grid or maybe, if you were lucky to survive, the nerve-shredding buzz from a misguided funny bone removal during Operation (there was nothing funny about it).

'70s Board Games Came to Life With Sounds and Moving Parts

TROUBLE

These classic board games didn't just help you pass the time; they taught you life skills, whether you liked it or not.

The Game of Life even forced you to consider the benefits of a mortgage and oncoming midlife crises, all at the tender age of seven.

THE GAME OF LIFE

Monopoly, already around to stress out multiple generations of kids and adults alike, delivered a crash course in capitalism, which often ended in a table full of game pieces crashing to the floor during a full-on family feud about possible real estate sale fraud. Fun!

RISK

One thing is for sure: these 1970s board games took you to other places and times. Risk let you conquer continents without leaving the safety of your shag carpet. Clue let you solve a grisly murder while sipping a Tab in your basement. And Perfection? That one left you with lingering anxiety.

