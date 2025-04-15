10cc Announces Summer US Tour Dates

10cc is returning to the U.S. for a run of shows this summer.

The dates follow the British band's concerts in the States last summer, their first performances in the U.S. since 1983. The Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour starts on Aug. 27 in Napa, California, and will hit major U.S. cities for the next few weeks.

10cc's 2025 lineup includes singer, bassist and band cofounder Graham Gouldman; guitarist Rick Fenn, who's been with the band since 1976; drummer Paul Burgess, a member since 1983; and touring members keyboardist Keith Hayman and multi-instrumentalist Andy Park.

"After not having toured the U.S. for more than three decades, last year's tour was a remarkable experience," Gouldman said in a press release announcing the shows.

"We're used to our regular audiences across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, but the reaction of the American audiences took us completely by surprise – it was incredible. We are really looking forward to our return and playing new venues this year."

Looking back at 10cc's earliest U.S. tours, Gouldman told UCR last year, "It was great to be in America – because American music is such a big part of what influenced us. And for me, it still does to this day, and it always will.

"People like Buddy Holly, Eddie Cochran, the Everly Brothers, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, that’s in my DNA and the DNA of all of my contemporaries. Every writer or anybody I work with, once we start talking about influences, it’s always pretty much the same."

Where Is 10cc Playing in 2025?

After 10cc's Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour launches in Napa, California, the band will play dates in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and other cities before wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Alexandria, Virginia.

You can see all of 10cc's current tour dates below. More information, including tickets, can be found on the band's website.

10cc Ultimate Ultimate Greatest Hits 2025 Tour

Aug 27 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

Aug 28 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

Aug 29 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Kavli Theatre

Aug 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Resort & Casino

Aug 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Sept 2 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Sept 3 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Sept 4 - Leewood, MO @ Ranch North

Sept 5 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

Sept 6 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sept 7 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Sept 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sept 10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sept 11 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Sept 12 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

Sept 13 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

Sept 14 - Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere