Richard Simmons Dead at 76: Celebs and Fans React

The world lost a bright light with the passing of Richard Simmons.

On Saturday (July 13), the legendary fitness coach and media personality died after celebrating his 76th birthday on Friday (July 12). His housekeeper called 9-1-1 after finding him deceased. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to his home shortly after. According to reports, law enforcement believes that Simmons died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” Simmons tweeted to his fans on Friday. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

Reality star Pauly Shore tweeted in honor of his friend, “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

