Police Department Takes Graduation Ceremony to Hospital for New Dad

A police department in California moved its graduation ceremony to a hospital room after a recruit had to leave for the birth of his son.

Putting Family First

Trent Kersey was due to be sworn-in to become a member of the Modesto Police Department on Oct. 31. He had to step away from rehearsal for the ceremony as his wife was about to give brith to their second child.

"I had to put family first," Kersey told KCRA.

One of the department's sergeants called Kersey not long after he welcomed his son into the world. The sergeant offered to come by to see the family.

Graduation Ceremony At The Hospital

Photos shared on the Modesto Police Department's Facebook page show the sergeant didn't come alone. They brought the graduation ceremony to Kersey in the hospital.

"If you're wondering where officer Trent Kersey was, well, he was in the hospital celebrating the birth of his son," the department posted along with photos from the day's ceremonies. "Despite not being at the graduation ceremony, he met with our chiefs and command staff to be sworn in at the hospital with his wife, son and family by his side."

Kersey held his baby boy in his left arm as he raised his right arm to be sworn-in.

"They said hi to the family, met little Theo — the new baby boy — and I did my swearing in there," Kersey told KCRA. "It's just amazing. It's a crazy thing."

