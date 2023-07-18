An Ohio family was not prepared for how many guests showed up at their boys' birthday party this past weekend, just hours after they thought no one was coming.

According to a story from WTVG in Toledo, the family was scheduled to celebrate two birthdays at Diehl Park in Defiance, Ohio on Sunday.

Ronny Meyer's sons, Niklaus and Kol, were the guests honor celebrating their fourth and sixth birthdays.

What Happened When No One Showed Up At The Birthday Party?

"There were a bunch of people that said they were going to show up, but didn't," Meyer told WTVG.

According to the report, Meyer's wife, Lacey, took to a community group on Facebook to remedy the situation.

The food and cake were ready to go, so Lacey figured she should at least invite somebody who would be able to attend.

"Would anyone like to come and help us celebrate their birthdays at Diehl Park," Lacey asked in the Current Events in Definance, OH Facebook group. "We don't have much, but we have a little bit of food and some cake."

Community Pitches In For Memorable Birthday

The post started to gain traction with nearly 300 comments and 70 shares from people in the group.

Before long, dozens of people, some complete strangers to the Meyer family, were arriving at the park for the party.

The Defiance Fire Department even made an appearance with one of its trucks.

"They're so surprised at how it all turned out," Meyer told WTVG about his sons. "My wife and I were both in tears with it because it's like nothing we would have expected."

Defiance is approximately 60 miles southwest of Toledo, Ohio.

