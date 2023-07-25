Mustard Skittles Are Coming, But They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Seriously, who asked for this?

French's Mustard and Skittles have revealed they are joining forces to create (you guessed it) mustard flavored Skittles.

According to information from PR Newswire, the two brands are doing a collab in honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

The announcement states the French's Mustard and Skittles "have teamed up to release this summer's tangiest yellow candy: the first-ever mouthwatering French's Mustard flavored Skittles."

French's Mustard photo French's Mustard photo loading...

If for some reason you feel like you need to experience this unlikely collision of flavors, you'll have to put in some work just to find a pack.

The treats will only come in "fun-sized" packs that can be obtained via an online sweepstakes or at one of three in-person popup events

Atlanta: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 at Ponce City Market, 675 North Ave NE

Washington, D.C.: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at City Center, 825 10th Street NW

New York City: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hudson River Park, 555 12th Ave.

This marks the fifth year French's Mustard has attached their flavor to an unexpected item for National Mustard Day. Previous peculiar mustard concoctions have included mustard ice cream and mustard donuts.

A CNN business writer was quick to remind that food marketing stunts pulled by French's and other companies are often "in hopes that their concoctions go viral on social media."

Of course, what happens when if the brand goes "viral" for because people think the candy tastes awful?

If you'd like to find out for yourself but can't make any of the in-person events, the online sweepstakes to win mustard Skittles is already accepting entries HERE.

