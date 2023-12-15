Matthew Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine" on Oct. 28 according to a recently released toxicology report.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office made its findings public earlier today. According to TMZ, the report concluded "Perry had taken ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death."

The report was quick to point out the ketamine found in Perry's system "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

The 54-year-old Friends actor was found dead at his home on Oct. 28. ETonline.com reported Perry's death certificate had his time of death listed as 4:17 p.m.

At the time of the death certificate's release last month, the cause of death was listed as "pending investigation," the website reported.

TMZ is says that while that investigation did show ketamine, there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP or fentanyl in Perry's system.