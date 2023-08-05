The man just wanted to enjoy his pie. That's all he wanted.

A chiropractor in Florida is asking for assistance after a thief allegedly broke into his office to steal supplies and a pie.

The pie is being described as being round and possibly coconut in nature.

According to WBBH in Fort Myers, Dr. Kent Messer first discovered an alleged theft had occurred when he went to his office fridge for a snack.

"I had very simple goals," Messer told the TV station. "I just wanted to get to the office, get my slice of pie, get on with my day."

The report stated Messer's pie had been reduced to a pile of crumbs in the fridge.

While trying to figure out who had eaten the delectable dessert, the doctor was informed that nearly $1,500 in supplies had also been removed from the office.

According to the Miami Herald, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to investigate a report of a burglary and grand theft just after 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1.

Deputies reportedly discovered pry marks near an emergency door to one of the treatment rooms at the office.

The Miami Herald said a transport case worth approximately $125 had gone missing along with approximately $1,500 in medical supplies.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office valued the missing pie as $5.

The newspaper said the thief, who has not been found, will be charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, a second-degree felony.

