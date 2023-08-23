A Las Vegas Burger King employee who gained national attention for not missing a day of work in 27 years is set to receive more than $430,000 thanks to an online campaign.

How The Burger King Worker Became A Viral Sensation

A video of Kevin Ford being rewarded for his commitment to his job went viral in 2022. In the clip posted to TikTok, a grateful Gates is seen opening a gift bag containing candy, movie tickets, a Starbucks cup, a lanyard and other small items.

Moved by his positive attitude, fans rallied behind Gates and a related GoFundMe created by his daughter, Seryna Ford.

"My dad continues to work there because though he does look you, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement," Seryna shared on the GoFundMe. "In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money, but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren."

The Successful GoFundMe Campaign

The GoFundMe is up to nearly 15,000 donations totaling more than $430,000.

Seryna has needed to raise the overall goal several times since first launching the campaign in 2021 due to the rapid pace and amount of donations. The current goal is $450,000

Seryna told People she started the online fundraiser after seeing comments on social media.

"She noticed people in the comments saying, 'somebody needs to start a GoFundMe for this man' and thought to herself 'well, I'm somebody," People reported.

What Ford's Life Is Like Now

Kevin Ford told People that his life continues to be "normal" with the exception of meeting people who recognize him.

He continues to work his shift at the Burger King inside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas along with working for Uber and DoorDash.

In an interview with NPR, Ford shared his thoughts on his 27-year streak coming into the fast food restaurant.

"There was nothing but work in my life," Ford told NPR. "Looking back, what was it all for? Why was I not missing days that I could've spent with my kids and my wife?"

