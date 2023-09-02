Jimmy Buffett's cause of death has been revealed. In a new update from TMZ, sources tell the celebrity news site that Buffett died from skin cancer that turned to lymphoma.

TMZ reports that Buffett was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago, attributing the information to "sources with direct knowledge" of the matter.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," one friend of the singer's told TMZ.

Buffett reportedly began receiving hospice care last Monday, and Sir Paul McCartney visited him at home and sang to him and his family.

Buffett's website broke the news of his death in a message to his fans.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the message reads. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett was 76 years old.

Alan Jackson was among the many who posted tributes to Buffett to social media on Saturday (Sept. 2) after the news of his death broke. The country superstar posted a lyrical excerpt from "Boats to Build," which he and Buffett recorded together in 2004. That recording came just one year after the pair scored a massive No. 1 hit and won a CMA Award for their collaboration on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

Kenny Chesney also shared a tribute to Buffett online, singing "A Pirate Looks at Forty" in a heartfelt homage.