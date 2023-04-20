PICS: Red Hot Chili Peppers in Syracuse

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on 4-14 in front of 35,000 fans. It was the first time they played in the Central New York area since Woodstock '99. They were joined by The Strokes and King Princess.

The last time the Red Hot Chili Peppers played in Buffalow as 2018 at Key Bank Center. Their current tour is in support of their latest album "Return of the Dream Canteen."

