The governor of New York issued a warning today to all New Yorkers.

We live in uncertain times with the state of the world, politics, and questions about what is and isn't constitutional in the United States. The State of New York is no exception to this. It made headlines recently for refusing to extradite a doctor for providing health care to abortion patients. There is a fight over the State's Congestion Pricing tolls in New York City as the Trump administration attempts to block it.

In addition to these issues, there is a more pressing problem facing the entire state: Nine out of ten corrections officers are currently on strike throughout the Empire State. This began when a lockdown at Collins Correctional Facility in Western New York occurred, injuring several guards. The strike began at Collins and a few prisons nearby but quickly spread across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul is showing serious concern.

Hochul Says "Entire State at Risk" Now in New York

The Governor spoke today and issued a warning.

Corrections offices and staff are essential to keeping prisons operating, inmates safe, and also in prison. The workers want safer conditions and protocols. They face severe penalties and fines for striking, as it is technically illegal to do so as a state employee. The strike has been going on for about a week and a half, and there appears to be no end in sight. Workers were given a court order to return to work on February 19 but have refused. As a result, the governor is examining alternative options. She also is talking about closing five facilities.

