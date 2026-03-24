The winning streak continued for Powerball players in New York State. It has been 9 straight Powerball drawings where there has been a "Big Money" winner in New York State.

Powerball Winners In New York State

The New York State Lottery announced that there was one 3rd-place winning Powerball ticket sold in New York State. That ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball number. That ticket also had the Powerplay, which doubled the winning prize amount to $2 million dollars.

That ticket was sold at the 7-11 located at 207 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, New York.

On top of that winner, there were also 10 4th-place winning tickets sold in New York State from Monday's Powerball drawing. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Powerball number. 13 of those tickets won $100, while the other 7 had the Powerplay and won $1000 each.

READ MORE: HERE ARE THE LUCKIEST STORES FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS IN NEW YORK STATE

There were also 39 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number to win. 35 of those tickets won $100, while the other 4 had the Powerplay and won $1000.

Monday's Winning Powerball Numbers

Here were last night's winning Powerball numbers: 12-18-47-56-63 with a Powerball number of 01.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball Jackpot?

There was no grand prize winner from last night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday is now up to $147 million dollars. The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday Night.