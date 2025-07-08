The way you shop and pay at Walmart could soon change.

The giant retailer has started something that could end up becoming a trend and impact thousands of shoppers in New York State.

Is Walmart Closing Its Self-Check Out Lanes?

Walmart has closed down and removed its self-checkout lines at one of its stores in Missouri. The move happened after there were numerous reports of thefts at the store.

The biggest complaint from the retail giant was people bagging items that they didn't scan.

After losing thousands of dollars in the process, Walmart removed the self-checkout lanes, and there has been a decrease in theft and loss.

How Will This Impact Shoppers In New York State?

If Walmart finds that shutting down or limiting the number of self-checkouts helps reduce the amount of loss and theft, we could see this approach implemented in all the stores, including ones here in New York State.

The company has already removed self-checkouts at a couple of locations in Cleveland, Ohio, and has seen a drop in reported thefts.

What is Next For Walmart Shoppers?

According to a report on MSN.com, Walmart is trying out a new scan-and-go feature. Shoppers would scan the items on their phone using a QR or bar code and then bag the items as they make their way around the store.

The items would automatically be paid for using the Walmart app by the customer.

What do you think, should self-checkouts be a thing of the past, or do you like using them? Let us know HERE or send us a message using our APP.

