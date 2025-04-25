The next time you step into a Walmart, it could look completely different. The giant retailer announced this week that it will be overhauling hundreds of stores to what they are calling the "Walmarts of the Future."

The company will be remodeling select Walmarts across the country, including 23 stores here in New York State.

What Will The "Walmart of the Future" Look Like?

The biggest difference between current Walmarts and the "Walmart of the Future" will be the customer experience. According to a press release from the company, some of the changes include "big, bold signage," "exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise," and "more of what customers are looking for" through expanded and bigger departments in the store,e along with new items for sale across the store.

They are also planning on widening the aisles in select departments to make shopping easier. Some of the new Walmarts will also include private screen rooms and checkouts for pharmacy users.

Walmart is also planning on expanding its pickup and delivery services to make ordering online easier for its customers.

When Will The "Walmart of the Future" Be Open In New York?

The company is hoping to have the renovations done for each store by the end of 2025.

Which Stores Will Be Part Of The Renovations?

According to the D&C in Rochester, there will be 23 stores in New York affected by the renovations. They include:

3335 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown

1818 State Route 3 in Fulton

24 Quaker Ridge Blvd. in Queensbury

1860 North Road in Waterloo

1320 Altamont Ave. in Schenectady

26 West Merritt Blvd. in Fishkill

7500 Route 209 in Napanoch

3290 Sheridan Dr. in Amherst

425 State Route 31 in Macedon

1400 County Road 64 in Horseheads

4235 Veteran Dr. in Geneseo

279 Troy Rd. in East Greenbush

13858 State Route 31 in Albion

350 East Fairmount Ave. in Lakewood

6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse

1123 Jerusalem Ave. in Uniondale

5735 South Transit Road in Lockport

100 Elmridge Center Drive in Greece

8064 Brewerton Road in Cicero

1990 Brandt Point Drive in Webster

1220 Old Country Road in Westbury

250 Route 59 in Suffern

2348 Route 19 N in Warsaw

