Places In New York With Scary High Crime Rates

There are some places that you just want to avoid.

As we get through Spring and into Summer here in New York, these 5 cities were named the most dangerous in the state for 2023.

According to crime statistics posted on the website housegrail.com, these cities in New York had the most violent crime per capita in the state.

5. Johnson City - Coming in at number 5 overall for crime rate, Johnson City had a violent crime rate of 1,230 per 100,000 people.

4. Binghamton - In at #4 is the home of SUNY Binghamton, Binghamton New York. The violent crime rate was 1,804 per 100,000 people.

3. Niagara Falls - The #3 city you want to skip on your next vacation is Niagara Falls. Their crime rate was more than double then Binghamton's at 4,343 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

2. Albany - New York Capital City is home to the 2nd largest violent crime rate per 100,000 people in New York State. Albany's violent crime rate is 8,850 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

1. New York City - The largest city in the state and in the country is no surprise also the home to the largest violent crime rate per 100,000. The shocking part is how many crimes take place. NYC's violent crime rate was 49,124 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

Of course, everywhere you go has crime, but if you are looking to feel safe this Spring and Summer, you might want to avoid taking a trip to these cities in New York.

