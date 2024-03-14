3 Best Friends Turning 101, 103 and 105 Want Your Birthday Cards!

Drive-By Birthday Held For WWII Vet Turning 105 Years Old Getty Images loading...

There are 3 veterans who are having some pretty big birthdays coming up and you can send them some birthday cards. These three of the 'Greatest Generation' were posted on Facebook by their friend. All of them have birthdays in March and it would be so cool for them to get birthday cards from people all over the United States.

How many people in the United States live to be 100 years old?

It's not common to live to 100, but when it does happen, man, you hear about it. There are about 90,000 people who are 100 years old in the United States right now. That's pretty good considering there are just about 336,000,000 people who live in America. That's a rate of about .025%. Now, the rate has been going INSANE! There have been so many more people who have been able to make it to at least 100. In the past 20 years it has gone up every year and nearly doubled. Olivia Thomas, who lived in Williamsville, New York was the oldest person in New York State before she recently passed. In fact, she was the 3rd oldest person IN THE WORLD before her death.

Teachers, if you have classes that would be interested in writing and sending cards they are more than welcomed. If you live in the City of Good and you are looking to help out here are the address of the guys!

Armand Martin

U.S. Army Veteran

Country Village Estates

260 Dugal Drive

Madawaska, Maine 04756

Edgar Post

U.S. Coast Guard Veteran

P.O. Box 50

Spruce Head, Maine 04859

Charles Whitney

U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran

Scarborough Veterans Home

290 US-1

Scarborough, Maine 04074