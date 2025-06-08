Smoke from wildfires in Canada will produce unhealthy air quality for much of New York State today.

Air Quality Advisory Issued For New York State

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, much of New York State will experience unhealthy air quality to wrap up the weekend.

Most of New York, except downstate near New York City and Long Island, will be impacted by the smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Some areas in Central New York are already experiencing unhealthy levels of air quality. You can see the latest air quality updates HERE.

How Many Acres Of Canada Wilderness Is Burning?

As of the time of this writing, over 3 million acres of Canadian woods have burned, and fires continue to rage. Most of the wildfires have been caused by humans, while the others have been started by lightning strikes in the woods.

The wildfires are expected to get worse over the next week as strong winds from the West are expected to sweep across Canada, giving the wildfires more power and strength.

How To Protect Yourself During Smoky Days In New York State

According to the EPA, do these things to protect yourself when things get hazy and smoky.

Keep windows and doors closed. Use fans and air conditioning to stay cool. ... Reduce the smoke that enters your home. ... Use a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency filter to remove fine particles from the air.

Check out some photos of wildfire smoke over New York State.