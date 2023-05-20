Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State

We are officially in the "car buying" season. The weather has warmed up, graduations are happening, and if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle you are going to want to check out this list.

There are certain vehicles that thieves like to target the most. It doesn't mean that you shouldn't buy that style of vehicle, but know if you do, you should make sure you have some sort of anti-theft device for it.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) cited that car thieves took just over one million vehicles in 2022. That was a 7% increase over 2021. 2022 also marked the first time since 2008 that car thefts in the United States surpassed one million vehicles. Overall those stolen vehicles in 2022 amounted to around $8.9 billion in total losses.

There were 28,292 reports of stolen vehicles in New York State in 2022 which was a 23% increase in reports from 2021 when 23,088 vehicle thefts were reported.

The good news is that there are some things that you can do to help prevent your vehicle from getting stolen.

1- Make sure you lock your doors and roll up your windows. Many thieves are looking for easy access, and having everything locked up will help.

2- Park in well-lit areas. Thieves want the process of stealing a vehicle to be easy. Being parked in a well-lit area ups the chances the thieves could be noticed by someone.

3 - Park in a garage if possible. Out of sight, out of mind. If thieves can't see your vehicle on the street or driveway, they won't think of stealing it.

4 - Have an Anti-Theft device if possible. There are many on the market, if you can have one on your vehicle, it makes it much harder for a thief to steal it.

Here were the Top 10 Makes of Vehicles Stolen In 2022:

Chevrolet Pickup

Ford Pickup

Honda Civic

Honda Accord

Toyota Camry

GMC Pickup

Nissan Altima

Honda CR-V

Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

Toyota Corolla

