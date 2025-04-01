Tolls Will Increase On Bridges Into Canada From New York

Soon, it will cost you more to head into Canada from New York State.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission announced on Monday that the tolls would cross over the border along the Rainbow Bridge, The Whirlpool Bridge, and the Lewiston Queenston Bridge.

The cost to cross the Peace Bridge is expected to remain the same.

The current toll amount of $5 for passenger cars will increase to $6 on May 1st. The cost for tractor-trailers or any vehicle with five axels will increase from $32 to $34.

This is the first increase in toll amounts since August 2022, when the cost for passenger vehicles increased from $4 to $5 per vehicle.

This is part of a trend across the New York/Canadian border that has impacted bridges all across the country.

Starting today, passengers crossing into Canada along the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the Seaway International Bridge, the Blue Water Bridge, and the Thousand Islands Bridge will pay more than they did yesterday. Most toll increases were between $.50 and $1.50 depending on which bridge you cross at.

The cost of the increase in tolls is being blamed on a lower amount of people crossing the bridges, as well as the increase in goods and materials along with the increased cost of providing services at the bridges.

You can save money when you cross the border by getting a NEXUS pass or an EZ pass. For example, it will cost you $4 to cross into Canada on the Peace Bridge using an EZ pass, while it will cost you $8 if you use your credit or debit card.