This Sunday, you could see a big change at your local gas station.

The price of gas has remained pretty stable, with the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas hovering around $3.12 in New York State.

That is slightly up in price from what we paid in April, and we could see another jump in price starting this Sunday.

Summer Gas Prices Coming To New York State

Gas stations across New York State will have to make the switch to the "Summer" blend of gas on June 1st. This gas is made to withstand higher temperatures, but it costs more to produce.

Gas suppliers made the switch over on May 1st, but gas stations were able to sell the cheaper "Winter" blend this month, so gas prices remained pretty flat.

Now that gas stations and suppliers both have to make the switch to the "Summer" blend, the price of gas is expected to increase.

Gas Prices In New York State

According to AAA, the current price of unleaded gas is .03 more than what we paid in April. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New York is $3.12. Next week, when gas stations have to sell the "summer" blend, we could see those prices jump 15-20 cents per gallon.

The cost to produce the summer blend of gas costs more, so suppliers and gas stations charge more per gallon to cover the increase in cost.

Last year we were paying around $3.67 per gallon, this summer we are not expected to see prices that high, but we could be looking at prices around $3.35 per gallon.

The good news is that higher gas prices might be a good thing!