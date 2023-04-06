Viral Video Of Snowboarder Buried In Snow Getting Saved [WATCH]

If you ever hit the slopes here in New York or traveled to Vermont or Colorado to ski or snowboard, you might have thought to yourself what would happen if you got stuck.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

What would happen if you were hit by an avalanche or fell down into deep snow?

Get our free mobile app

What would you do? How would you get out?

Well, luckily for one snowboarder, luck was on his side and a skier just happen to ski right past him when he was almost completely buried in snow. The skier saw just his feet and snowboard and ended up digging the guy out and saving his life.

Man, that is such a scary thing for that snowboarder. I can't imagine being stuck upside down and buried in snow. Talk about having someone looking out for you like a guardian angel.

It looks like the only reason the skier found the snowboarder was that he ended up almost skiing over the snowboard which was sticking out.

This video is a good reminder that you should stick to trails and always ski or snowboard with a partner just in case something bad should happen.

Ski In & Out of these 5 Hudson Valley Airbnbs Hudson Valley Airbnbs with the ultimate amenity!

12 Places To Go For People Who Love To Cross Country Ski