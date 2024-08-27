Severe Weather Possible Across New York State

Today will start off with some hot and humid weather but a cold front is expected to bring some unsettled weather with a risk of severe weather tonight and into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for much of New York State, while there is an elevated risk for severe weather across the Southern Tier.

A cold front will move south across the Great Lakes late Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms to the region. There is a Marginal Risk across much of the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a Slight Risk across the Southern Tier Wednesday that some of these storms may become severe, with damaging winds as the primary risk.

While the risk is low for severe weather, there is a chance these storms could produce damaging thunderstorms and hail.

The rain and warm temperatures will stay with us through the rest of the week with the chance of rain and thunderstorms only near 20%.

