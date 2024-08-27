Severe Weather Possible Across New York State

Severe Weather Possible Across New York State

Photo Credit: Canva

Today will start off with some hot and humid weather but a cold front is expected to bring some unsettled weather with a risk of severe weather tonight and into Wednesday.

READ MORE: FARMER'S ALMANAC RELEASES 2024-25 WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION FOR NEW YORK STATE

The National Weather Service has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for much of New York State, while there is an elevated risk for severe weather across the Southern Tier.

A cold front will move south across the Great Lakes late Tuesday
night and Wednesday, bringing increasing chances of showers and
thunderstorms to the region. There is a Marginal Risk across much of
the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a Slight Risk across the
Southern Tier Wednesday that some of these storms may become severe,
with damaging winds as the primary risk.

While the risk is low for severe weather, there is a chance these storms could produce damaging thunderstorms and hail.

READ MORE: WHEN WILL THE FIRST FROST HAPPEN IN NEW YORK STATE? 


The rain and warm temperatures will stay with us through the rest of the week with the chance of rain and thunderstorms only near 20%.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days

Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

9 Things You Should Never Leave In Your Car During Summer

Summertime is here in Western New York and chances are you will be out and about. Just remember there are certain things that you should never leave in your car.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

6 Homemade Mosquito Repellent Sprays New Yorkers Need This Summer

Warmer weather is on the way and that means you are going to be outside more often which is great unless, of course, the mosquitos are out as well. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Categories: Music News, Utica-Rome News, Weird News