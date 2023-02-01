Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York

If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do.

Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State.

When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the world's largest "Magic Carpet Ride" will also reopen.

The "magic carpet" is the automatic moving sidewalk that skiers and snowboarders use to get to the top of the hill and it was installed at the park in 2019. It is 920 feet long and takes about 5 minutes to get from the bottom to the top.

Installing the moving sidewalk, cost the county around $850,000 and the system replaced the old t-bar system that had been used in the park over the past 50 years.

Emery Park also offers free skiing and snowboarding on three different hills. The hills are perfect for people who are just learning how to ski or snowboard, or someone who just wants a couple of quick runs.

