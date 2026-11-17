Monday's Powerball drawing will allow someone to knock off a lot of people on their Christmas list this year. The New York State Lottery announced that there was one "Big Money" winning ticket sold in New York from last night's Powerball drawing.

Powerball Winners In New York State

The New York State Lottery announced that one 3rd-place winning Powerball tickets was sold in New York State from Monday's drawing. That winning ticket came from the regular Powerball drawing.

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There were also 66 4th and 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York State between the Powerball and Powerball Double Play drawings. Those tickets won between $100 and $500 each.

Monday's Winning Powerball Numbers

Here were last night's winning Powerball numbers: 17-35-48-60-69 with a Powerball drawing of 17.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Powerball Drawing?

There was no grand prize winner from Saturday's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot for the next drawing will now be up to $92 million dollars.

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The lump sum payout for that jackpot would be around $38.5 million dollars, which would take care of a lot of Christmas wish lists this year!

The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 10:59 pm EST.

Powerball tickets are $2 each or $3 for a ticket that includes the Double Play and gives you two chances to win per ticket.