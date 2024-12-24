Two Big Money Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York

This morning there are two very happy New Yorkers as the New York State Lottery announced that two "Big Money" winning Powerball tickets were sold in the state from Saturday's drawing.

Each one of those tickets matched four out of five numbers along with the Powerball and took home the 3rd place prize of $50,000.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were: 1-12-17-21-58 with a Powerball number of 01.

The odds of winning the 3rd place prize in Powerball is 1 in 913,129.18.

No one took home the grandprize so the jackpot for Monday's drawing is now up to $103 million dollars.

The Powerball is drawing three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm.

If you are looking for an edge when it comes to winning the lottery you might consider buying your tickets at one of these places.

Here is a look at the luckiest places to buy lottery tickets in New York State.

3rd - Wegmans. Since 2012 over 300 "Big Money" winning lottery tickets have been sold at this New York based grocery store.

2nd - Tops Markets - Over 400 "Big Money" winning lottery tickets have been sold at Tops since 2012.

The number one luckiest place to buy lottery tickets in New York State is at 7-11. Since 2012, over 1100 "Big Money" winning lottery tickets have been sold at the convenience store chain.

You can get the latest lottery results and numbers sent right to your phone with our station APP. Click on the link to download it for free.

Get our free mobile app