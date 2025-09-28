If you are hoping for some fall weather, you won't have to wait long in New York State. The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for perfect leaf peeping weather across the state in the month of October.

October Weather Prediction for Western New York

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a cooler and drier month of October for Western New York. While the month will start out warmer than normal with some scattered rain showers, things will cool down in weeks 2 and 3, with possible rain moving in the last week. The average temperature for the month is expected to be around 51, which is 2 degrees cooler than normal, with about an inch less than normal of rain.

October Weather Prediction For Central New York

October will start off cool with rain showers across the region. Rain will continue through weeks 2 and 3 with temperatures well below normal for this time of year. While there will be rainy periods throughout the month, overall, there will be less rain in the month than normal. Overall, the temperature for October will be around 53 degrees, which is one degree cooler than normal.

READ MORE: BEST PLACES TO SEE FALL FOLIAGE IN NEW YORK STATE

October Weather Prediction for Eastern New York and New York City

It looks like the first full month of Fall will be very chilly in the eastern part of New York State. The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for an overall average temperature of near 46, which is three degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. There will be scattered showers throughout the month, but overall, there is expected to be about only 2.5 inches of rain, which is almost two inches below normal.

Overall, the weather won't be great in October for much of the state, which is one reason people are not excited to be living in New York.

Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York State