Northern Lights Will Be Visible Tonight In New York State

Another geometric storm from the Sun will allow New Yorkers to see the Northern Lights.

It has been a very active year so far for the Sun and that has led to multiple chances for us to see the Northern Light in New York.

Based on the latest photo from NOAA, the Southern Light of the Northern Lights will drop well into New York State with half of the state in the range to see them.

Photo Credit: NOAA Photo Credit: NOAA loading...

WHAT IS THE AURORA BOREALIS?

The Northern Lights or Polar Lights happen when the light from the sun hits the magnetic fields of the Earth's atmosphere and produces a variety of colors.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

WHEN CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

Usually, the best time to see Aurora Borealis is between November and February but it is possible to see it outside those times. Usually, the best time to see the Northern Lights is 9 pm and 2 am.

CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS WITH THE NAKED EYE?

Yes, you can, but what you see won't look like the photos you see on the internet. Cameras use a form of long exposure and this allows for the capture of colors and details that are impossible for the human eye to detect.

