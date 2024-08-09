Northern Lights Will Be Visible Tonight In New York State
Another geometric storm from the Sun will allow New Yorkers to see the Northern Lights.
It has been a very active year so far for the Sun and that has led to multiple chances for us to see the Northern Light in New York.
Based on the latest photo from NOAA, the Southern Light of the Northern Lights will drop well into New York State with half of the state in the range to see them.
WHAT IS THE AURORA BOREALIS?
The Northern Lights or Polar Lights happen when the light from the sun hits the magnetic fields of the Earth's atmosphere and produces a variety of colors.
WHEN CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?
Usually, the best time to see Aurora Borealis is between November and February but it is possible to see it outside those times. Usually, the best time to see the Northern Lights is 9 pm and 2 am.
CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS WITH THE NAKED EYE?
Yes, you can, but what you see won't look like the photos you see on the internet. Cameras use a form of long exposure and this allows for the capture of colors and details that are impossible for the human eye to detect.
You can get the latest information about the Northern Lights HERE.
