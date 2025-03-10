New York State Troopers Will Be Out In Full Force This Week

It is the start of a new month and March is known for several holidays including St. Patrick's Day.

That means that you will see more New York State Troopers out and about across the state this month.

The troopers' STOP-DWI high visibility campaign will kick off Thursday, March 13 and last until Tuesday, March 18. St. Patrick's Day is on Monday, March 17th this year.

In 2024, the troopers ran their St. Patrick's Day campaign from March 15th through March 17th. In that time, troopers issued over 5,500 tickets during that time.

State Troopers also made 132 arrests for DWI infractions and they also investigated 199 crashes during that weekend.

Besides setting up more DWI checkpoints during this enforcement timeframe, troopers will also increase patrols, which will be on the look out for driving infractions like speeding, violating the "move over" law, and more underage drinking enforcement.

The New York State Troopers will hold several STOP-DWI high visibility campaigns during 2025.

Some of those dates include:

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Sunday, April 20, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 - Monday, May 26, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Sunday, July 6, 2025

They will also have an increased presence on the roads and more DWI checkpoints during their annual 100 Days of Summer campaign.

Troopers will be more active on Thursdays through Sundays during the 100 Days of Summer campaign in the months of June, July, and August.

You can see all the dates that are part of the New York State Troopers STOP-DWI high visibility campaign by clicking HERE.