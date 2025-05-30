If you are expecting in New York, there is a big benefit waiting for you

Earlier this year, New York State became the first state in America to approve the "20-Hour" rule for soon-to-be parents.

What Is New York's 20-Hour Rule?

The new law states that private sector employers in New York State have to provide mothers-to-be at least 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care.

These hours can be used for a variety of things, including:

physical examinations

medical procedures

monitoring

testing

Discussions with a health care provider are needed to ensure a healthy pregnancy

End of pregnancy care

Fertility treatment

Who Is Eligible For These 20 Hours Of Paid Leave?

Only mothers-to-be are covered by the new law. Spouses and anyone else who is connected to the pregnancy are not covered by the new law, even if those people attended meetings or doctor visits.

What Businesses in New York State Must Provide the 20 Hours?

Any non-government private sector business must now provide 20 hours of paid leave for prenatal care. Businesses that employ one person outside of a government agency are considered to be private sector businesses.

You can learn more about the new law by clicking HERE.

This wasn't the only major new law that started this year in New York State. Some of the other ones include changes to tipping, making it easier to cancel gym memberships, and sending out inflation rebate checks.

