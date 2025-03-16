New York Colleges Make “Worst” In America List

Now is the time that many High School seniors are making their final decision when it comes to which college they are planning on attending in the fall.

The acceptance letters have been sent out and now it is time to put down that deposit, figure out the roommate situation, and get ready for the next step in your education.

Of course making this decision is one of the toughest you have had to make so far in your life. This decision could mean moving hundreds of miles away or staying at home. If it could mean continuing your athlete career in college or not, it could also lead to what type of job you get after you graduate.

When picking a college, you want to make sure the return on investment is worthwhile. If you are spending thousands of dollars, you want to get the most bang for your buck.

Unfortunately, there are three schools you might want to skip this fall if ROI is your biggest concern. These schools were ranked as some of the worst in the country for your return on investment.

Avocadoposts.com, put out a list of the worst colleges and Universities in the country based on the costs and how well the students are compensated after they graduate, and three schools in New York made the list.

Hartwick College

Hartwick is on the list due to low graduation rates along with the high cost of tuition and a lower average starting salary for students when they graduate compared to the tuition costs.

Skidmore College

The school has a 89% graduation rate, but tuition costs are what landed them on the list. Most students pay more per year than they will make when they graduate. Skidmore has a low return on investment.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

PRI is on the list due to high tuition costs and poor graduation rates. 57% of students enrolled walk away with a degree.

Every college experience is different and you might find that you love being at one of the above schools. The best thing to do is research each school, take a campus tour, and ask current students what they like/dislike about the school.